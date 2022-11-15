Mahesh Babu's father and Superstar Krishna passes away at 79

On November 13, around midnight 12:30, Krishna was brought to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation. However, despite doctors' attempts, he died today and left a huge void for his family and fans.

Krishna got hospitalised due to cardiac arrest

Krishna was hospitalized at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad, on 13th November due to cardiac arrest. The doctors informed that he is critical and on a ventilator as they released a health bulletin.

The doctors were quoted saying, "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health."

Ghattamaneni's family

It is a huge loss for Ghattamaneni's family as they have been coping with the loss of Indira Devi and Vijay Nirmala. The superstar's first wife, the mother of Mahesh Babu, Indira Devi and his second wife, Vijaya Nirmala, passed away in 2019. His elder son Ramesh Babu also passed away due to a prolonged illness on January 8, 2022.

Krishna is survived by his children Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini.



About Krishna's career

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Krishna, made his debut as a lead actor in 1965 and the film was Adurthi Subba Rao's directorial Thene Manasulu. The movie turned out to be a commercial success. The actor, whose film career spanned nearly five decades, had acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and some of his blockbusters movies are Gudachaari 116, Marapurani Katha, Manchi Kutumbam, Atthagaaru Kotthakodalu, Undamma Bottu Pedatha and more.

He also worked with Mahesh Babu in almost 25 movies. The father and son duo, who shares a very close bond, worked together on movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.