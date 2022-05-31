Mahesh Babu's father Krishna celebrates his 79th birthday surrounded by family members; PICS

Veteran star Krishna is celebrating his 79th birthday today, on 31st May. The actor ruled the Telugu film industry during the '70s and '80s and gave many memorable performances during his tenure. The pictures of his birthday event are doing rounds on social media. The former superstar is seen surrounded by his family members in the photographs.

On this special day, his son and actor Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daddy dear. Taking to the Instagram, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you."

Check out the pictures below:

For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu shared the screen with his father as a child artist in around 25 films including Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117, and Poratam, among others.

Meanwhile Krishna's daughter-in-law, Namrata Shirodkar also wished her father-in-law with the following words, "All my favorite memories have you in them for the last so many years. You have brought so much love, laughter, kindness, and happiness into my life and I'm forever grateful. Thank you for being the father that you are to my husband, to me, and to all of us. Happy birthday Mamayya.. We love you."

Coming to Mahesh Babu's film trajectory, after basking in the success of his romantic-action drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he will be seen alongside Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the project tentatively titled SSMB28. Sukumar is directing the film that will have music provided by the ace composer, S Thaman. The actor will be working with Trivikram Srinivas after 11 years. The actor and director earlier collaborated for the 2010 film Khaleja and the 2005 flick Athadu. Also, Mahesh Babu will be joining forces with the RRR director SS Rajamouli for his 29th venture.

Also Read: When Allu Arjun shared a lovely PIC hugging wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday