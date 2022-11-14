Mahesh Babu's father Krishna hospitalized, Hansika Motwani's wedding card & more: South Newswrap, November 14

Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring you the day's major updates.

The South film fraternity keeps on buzzing with exciting updates, keeping the movie buffs on their toes. Today on November 14 also, a lot of headlines were made in the world of South cinema. From Mahesh Babu's father Krishna getting hospitalized to Hansika Motwani' s wedding card, to Karthi-led Japan's first look, a lot took place in just a single day.

Mahesh Babu's father Krishna hospitalized

Superstar Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Krishna was hospitalized yesterday on 13th November. He was rushed to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sharing an update on his health, the doctors revealed that he is still critical and is on a ventilator at the moment.

Dropping other details, the doctors were quoted saying, "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health."

Exclusive: Pushpa 2 release date

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all geared up to return as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in the second installment of the famous franchise Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar's directorial went on floors in August this year with a mahurat ceremony. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of the film are eyeing to release the film by early 2024.

A source close to the development revealed, "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December."

Exclusive: Hansika Motwani's wedding card

Hansika Motwani has announced her engagement with businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya. Going by the reports, the lovebirds will be exchanging wedding vows on 4th December this year. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the wedding festivities of the Maha actress have commenced, and the couple has already started sending out wedding invitations. We even got our hands on the wedding card and it is class all the way.

The wedding card exudes rustic vibes with goodies, and the details of the wedding ceremony are printed on the couple's photo. The invitation is a perfect blend of classic Indian and modern.