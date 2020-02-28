Mahesh Babu's film with director Vamshi Paidipally still in works? Find Out

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Spyder actor reportedly rejected the script narrated by the director Vamshi Paidipally.

The south megastar Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the glory of his recent film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his super hit film F2 - Fun and Frustration. The south megastar had announced recently that he will be doing his next film with the Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally. The fans and film audience got very excited about the south drama as the film will bring back the dynamic duo. Later on, news reports surfaced that stated that Mahesh Babu had declined to do the film with the director owing to a bad script.

The Spyder actor reportedly disliked the script narrated by the south director Vamshi Paidipally. Recently, the reports also suggested that the Bharat Ane Nenu actor had decided to go for a first timer as he really like the script that was presented. After this news came to light, media outlets stated that director Vamshi Paidipally was very angry and was fuming that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Mahesh Babu wanted to do a film with a new comer and not him. The south superstar Mahesh Babu, and the director did not give an official statement about their venture, but reports strongly suggested that the film was indeed shelved.

Check out the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

But, an update has come to light with respect to the Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Reports now state that the film is not yet shelved, but Mahesh Babu who played an Army Officer's role in Anil Ravipudi's directorial has asked the director to work on the film's script and come up with a better version than what was narrated to him the last time.

