Mahesh Babu's film with Parasuram to be launched post the release of the latter's film with Naga Chaitanya?

The latest news reports suggest that the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor Mahesh Babu has informed the director to first complete his film with Naga Chaitanya.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that megastar Mahesh Babu will do a film with director Parasuram. According to earlier reports, the director was supposed to do a film with the Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya. But, the news reports later suggested that the director will make a film with the Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu. Reports also stated that the producers had indeed shelved the project. The south venture of director Parasuram with actor Naga Chaitanya was reportedly backed by 14 Reels Plus.

The latest news reports suggest that the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor Mahesh Babu has asked the director to complete his film with Naga Chaitanya. News reports also suggest that the south superstar Mahesh Babu will kick start his film with Parasuram only after the director's film with Naga is released. The south actor Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his film Sarileru Neekevvaru which was helmed by the ace director Anil Ravipudi. The Venky Mama star Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his film opposite Sai Pallavi.

The south flick is titled, Love Story. The first look of Sai and Naga's film has already become a talking point for the fans. The film looks very promising and the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor also has some interesting projects coming up in the future. The Srimanthudu actor Mahesh Babu will also feature in a cameo in the film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead.

