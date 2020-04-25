Mahesh Babu's film with SS Rajamouli to feature the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor as a James Bond like spy?

News reports about Mahesh Babu's film with RRR director suggest that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor could play a James Bond-like spy in the film.

The latest news reports about Mahesh Babu's film with RRR director suggest that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor could play a James Bond-like spy in the film. Earlier news reports state that the SS Rajamouli film which will have Mahesh Babu in the lead is a spy thriller. There is no official update on the film of any kind, but there is a strong buzz that the Bharat Ane Nenu actor will be playing a spy in the upcoming film. The fans and film audiences got very excited when the RRR director said that he will definitely make a film with the Spyder star.

The Baahubali director is currently looking forward to his film, titled RRR which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is expected to be a period drama, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR play brave freedom fighters. The characters these two south stars are playing are named, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film was initially supposed to hit the big screen on 31 July 2020. But later on, the makers of RRR announced that the film will now release on January 8, 2021. The south drama, RRR will also star Bollywood actor and Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress .

The news reports about the SS Rajamouli now suggest that it may not hit the big screen on January 8, 2021, and could get delayed further. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu delivered a mega-blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured south siren, Rashmika Mandanna.

(ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia pampers herself during lockdown as she applies a face pack before going off to sleep; PHOTO)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×