Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram cinematographer PS Vinod walks out of Trivikram Srinivas' film? Know here

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram has become one of the most controversial films in Tollywood. Ever since the film has been announced, there were several rumors about creative differences on sets, script changes, reshoots, and more. Now, yet again, it is reported that the cinematographer PS Vinod of Guntur Kaaram walked out of the film.

According to the latest reports, PS Vinod has walked out of Mahesh Babu starrer due to creative differences. It is said that Vinod has a 5-year association with Trivikram Srinivas as a cinematographer. He has worked with the director on most of his films including Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Guntur Kaaram marked his third collaboration with the director.



Pooja Hegde walks out of Guntur Kaaram

Pooja Hegde, who was initially roped in as the female lead of Guntur Kaaram, opted out a month ago. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Pooja Hegde has backed out of the project due to changes in the shoot, script, and more. A source close to the development exclusively informed us, “The shooting timelines of Guntur Kaaram kept on changing. The team was shooting for some sequences, deciding one timeframe for the next schedule but that’s delayed again due to varied issues. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode. There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in multiple other people also backing out. After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues."

After Pooja Hegde walked out, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary was on board as the female lead. So technically, Pooja Hegde has been replaced by Sreeleela and Meenakshi stepped into the latter's role in Guntur Kaaram. This was confirmed by the Khiladi actress itself. She also revealed that the first schedule was wrapped up recently.

About Guntur Kaaram

Rumours were also rife that Music composer S Thaman walked out of the film due to creative differences. However, he later confirmed that it was not true and called them baseless rumors.

Guntur Kaaram marks the collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Guntur Kaaram is slated for a Sankranthi 2024 release, on January 12.

