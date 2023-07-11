Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram: S Thaman REACTS to controversy about being replaced

Guntur Kaaram, the highly anticipated upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer has been under production for a very long time. The prestigious project, which is helmed by hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas has been making headlines lately with the reports regarding the replacements in its star cast and technical crew. As reported earlier, Pooja Hegde, who was initially roped in as the female lead of Guntur Kaaram, walked out of the project citing date issues. Later, it was rumored that music director S Thaman is being replaced.

S Thaman REACTS to controversy about being replaced from Guntur Kaaram

For the unversed, it was rumored that S Thaman is getting replaced in Guntur Kaaram, as leading man Mahesh Babu is unhappy with the music score composed by the renowned musician. It was even speculated that the makers have approached a popular music composer from the South film industry, to replace him as the composer of the project. However, S Thaman finally reacted to the speculations, in a recent chat with the Telugu media.

"These rumors are totally baseless. I don’t know who puts up these rumors. Everyone is falling on that film. There are many films that get delayed, there are films that get delayed by 4-5 years. But everyone is eager to spread rumors about Guntur Kaaram. However, the team is determined and we are working collectively," stated S Thaman, who put rumors to rest. "We are working on the film, which is shaping up as planned. The audio track is coming out well. I am sure that the fans will love it," added the musician.

About Guntur Kaaram

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial, which is touted to be a mass action thriller, features Mahesh Babu in yet another action hero avatar. After Pooja Hegde walked out of the film owing to her busy schedule, the makers roped in Miss Grand India 2018 Meenakshi Chaudhary to play the female lead in the project.

Guntur Kaaram features a stellar star cast including Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sree Leela, Sunil, Rekha, and many others in pivotal roles. PS Vinod is the director of photography. Naveen Nooli handles the editing. The Mahesh Babu starrer, which is helmed by Haarika and Hassine Creations, is slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2024, as a Makar Sankranti special release.

