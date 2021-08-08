Mahesh Babu's hotter than ever latest look is setting our hearts aflutter

Brace yourself for this uber-hot and suave look of superstar Mahesh Babu that we cannot stop talking about. The superstar, like always has left his fans amazed with his toned physique and charming personality. Sharing Mahesh Babu's photo on Instagram, ace photographer Avinash Gowariker wrote, "#PostPackUpShot with @urstrulymahesh. #SuperStar posing with a #SuperSwag on the eve of his birthday… #HBDMaheshBabu… wishing you a few hours in advance… have a great & healthy one my dear Friend."

Mahesh Babu is clearly ageing backwards and we can't take our eyes off him. His latest photo is too hot to handle. One can see, superstar Mahesh Babu is sporting a formal and rough beard look and his intense expressions are only adding oodles of raw charm. He is ruling hearts yet again and how!

Mahesh Babu's latest photo is a perfect pre-birthday gift for fans:

Earlier, in an interview, Sai Pallavi said that she is always left stunned by Mahesh Babu's flawless skin. The young actress said, "He looks so freaking handsome. He has flawless skin."

Mahesh Babu turns a year older tomorrow, August 9 and he will be celebrating his birthday in Goa on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in a female lead role. Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara will be joining the superstar in Goa for a low-key birthday celebration.

