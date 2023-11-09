Mahesh Babu's Hyderabad bungalow: Find out more about THIS luxurious abode

Mahesh Babu is renowned for his illustrious career. The Pokiri actor reportedly owns a Rs 28 crore home in the plush Film Nagar area of Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu shares a residence area with Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya. Mahesh Babu's house, with its opulent exterior, belies his ideals and objectives, fostering family relationships and upholding traditions. Let’s take a glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s Hyderabad home.

Inside Mahesh Babu's living room in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu's living room exudes an old-world charm, characterized by rich, earthy tones. Olive walls with wooden paneling complement mahogany floors, creating a sophisticated backdrop. A luxurious green leather couch commands attention, set against a wall adorned with captivating modern art pieces.

The dining space seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern comfort. A spacious eight-seater table with white leather chairs rests against a red brick wall, offering a touch of urbanity.

Check out the photos of Mahesh Babu's living room

Inside Mahesh Babu's indoor pool in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu's indoor pool is reportedly said to be a highlight of his mansion, with textured brick walls and a scenic garden view. The actor also owns a personal gym in his home.

Mahesh's home encompasses ample outdoor space, adorned with lush lawns and diverse flora. A cozy sit-out area invites relaxation, featuring white leather furniture where the actor can be seen chilling with his family in the evening, as his wife often posts about the place on Instagram.

Check out the photos of Mahesh Babu's indoor pool

Inside the bedroom of Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni in Hyderabad

Gautam Ghattamaneni's bedroom radiates a minimalist aesthetic, with white-washed brick walls and regal rugs. A black-studded study table is housed in the room, and some of his sweet memories with his family are displayed on the walls.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's room is a whimsical tribute to Disney princesses, complete with a dreamy castle wallpaper backdrop. Stuffed toys, family photos, and vibrant butterflies infuse the space with playful charm, creating a haven fit for a little princess to sleep peacefully.

Check out the photos of Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni bedroom’s below

Upcoming films of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's next film is Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This will be their third collaboration after the successful films Athadu and Khaleja. Mahesh Babu is also set to star in an untitled film directed by SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

