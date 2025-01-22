Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara and Gautam wish their 'Amma' on her birthday; Namrata sends love to her 'paplu'

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, has turned a year older today, January 22. On the occasion of her birthday, her kids and husband have showered her with much love. Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni even took to their social media handles to pen sweet notes for their 'Amma.'

Sitara shared an adorable selfie with Namrata from one of their vacations and wrote, "I just love, love, love you, and I’m so lucky to call you mine. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, Amma you deserve the world and more!"

Mahesh Babu's wife was quick to respond and commented, "Love you my paplu."

On the other hand, Gautam missed her mother on the occasion of her birthday a little too much and expressed gratitude for everything she did for him. Sharing a photo with Namrata and Sitara from their family vacation, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Amma! Today is your special day, and I’m missing you so much. Thank you for everything you do and continue to do for us. Love you!"

Mahesh Babu also took to his social media handle to wish his wife on her social day. He dropped a stunning picture of Namrata and penned, "Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!"

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met during the muhurat of Mahesh’s debut film in 2000. As they spent more time together during the shoot, they fell in love.

Despite Namrata being four years older than Mahesh, their age difference didn’t matter. They kept their relationship private, with Mahesh even not telling his parents. Eventually, it was his sister who revealed their romance. The couple made it official in 2004 and married in February 2005. After their wedding, Namrata took a break from acting to focus on raising their children.

