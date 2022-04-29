Mahesh Babu's latest pic with Namrata, kids Gautam & Sitara from Paris makes for a perfect family album

Mahesh Babu is currently in Paris for a small vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Sitara and Gautam. The star wife has been regularly sharing pics and videos of their family vacation, thereby giving us major wanderlust goals. The latest pic of Mahesh Babu posing with his wife and kids as they enjoy in Paris with a friend makes for a perfect family album.

Namrata took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics posing with Mahesh Babu, Sitara, and Gautam along with a friend at the picturesque locations of Paris. She also gave a sneak peek into their yummy Italian food that looks mouthwatering. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor looks handsome as always in the pics clad in a white sweatshirt.

Take a look at the pics here:

Before he kicks off brisk promotions of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is gearing up for release on May 12, Mahesh Babu took some time off with his family. As he returns to India, he will join his team for the promotion of the film.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Parasuram confirmed that the theatrical trailer of Sarakaru Vaari Paata will be out on May 2. After 2 and a half years, Mahesh Babu will be returning to the big screen with Parasuram's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata, so the expectations are sky-high. The commercial entertainer is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara will also be marking her debut with Penny's song from the film.

