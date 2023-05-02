Mahesh Babu's Louis Vuitton Christopher backpack comes with a heavy price tag that can fund your foreign trip

There are a few celebs in the South Indian film industry who are known for making fashion statements with their luxe choices. While their expensive handbags and clothes are quite evident, they carry them with utmost ease and without flaunting even a bit. Recently, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was papped carrying Louis Vuitton Christopher backpack that costs a whopping Rs 4 Lakh. Yes, you read that right!

One can see in the photo and video below, Mahesh Babu carried his super expensive bag at the airport recently while he was headed for another vacation with his kids Gautam, Sitara, and wife Namrata Shirodkar. MB's this Monogram pattern printed in a near-neon contrasting color bad serves the purpose of both, utility and luxury. With lots of work traveling to do, Mahesh Babu clearly makes for comfy choices but they come with a heavy price tag.

Mahesh Babu's expensive LV backpack

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar shared a selfie while on a flight. However, what caught our attention was her blue LV tote bag worth Rs 1,96,954.





For the unversed, Mahesh Babu is in Dubai and is reportedly there to finish the registration formalities of his new luxurious villa. In the last few months, Mahesh Babu and his family jetted off to Paris and Germany for vacation. He is one of the few actors in the industry who knows how to balance his personal as well as work life.

Meanwhile, as Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed, Mahesh Babu is set to make the title announcement of his much-awaited film, SSMB28 on father Krishna's birth anniversary, which is on 31st May. Trivikram has penned a first-of-its-kind subject to present Mahesh Babu in a never seen character. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, SSMB28 is set to release worldwide on January 13, 2024.



