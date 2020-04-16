Mahesh Babu's major throwback moment with son Gautam is too adorable to miss

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some wonderful throwback photos and we can't get enough of them.

Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's blissful married life is pure goals and their love story is one of our favourites. Superstar Mahesh Babu is not only a brilliant actor but also a complete family man who makes sure to keep his work and personal life balanced. Popularly known as the 'Prince of Tollywood', Mahesh Babu is also a doting father to his kids Gautam and Sitara and makes sure to spend much of his time with them when he is not shooting for his films. Well, amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some wonderful throwback photos and we just can't get enough of them.

Namrata has shared another major throwback picture of the superstar and their son Gautam. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "One for each day memory therapy Little moments... great memorie." Namrata has been sharing throwback pictures each day from her personal diary and these family moments of the actor are nothing but sheer goals.

On the work front, last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu is reportedly doing a film with director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. He might team up with director Trivikram Srinivas as well.

Credits :Instagram

