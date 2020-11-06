Mahesh Babu's major throwback photo with son Gautam and their pet is all things cute; Take a look

One can see in the photo, the Tollywood star along with Gautam enjoying his time in the garden area of their house.

Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media and often keeps treating us with beautiful family moments. From sharing an update about their kids to posting throwback photos, Namrata's Instagram profile is all about beautiful moments. The former actress recently shared a cute throwback picture of Mahesh Babu with their son Gautam as they spend time with the pet dog. One can see in the photo, the Tollywood star along with Gautam enjoying his time in the garden area of their house. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "A rare one.. all the boys in the house."

Recently, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar had shared a picture-perfect family moment of them from their wedding and it is too beautiful to miss. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Picture-perfect 'Then And Now' moment! The coincidence is uncanny! Life comes a full circle Marriages.. made in heaven!." The Sarileru Neekevvaru star looks totally different and his transformation from then to now is sure to leave you amazed.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon kickstart shooting of his much-anticipated film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The first schedule of the upcoming action-drama will go on floors in the USA.

