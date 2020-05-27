Mahesh Babu's messy hair look in the latest mirror selfie with daughter Sitara made fans go gaga over him

Mahesh Babu shared the mirror selfie with daughter Sitara stating that he is trying to find their reflections and at the same time he is also hoping to master the mirror selfie alongside daughter.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared a mirror selfie alongside daughter Sitara and its too adorable. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is seen in a messy hair look which is winning hearts of the fans and followers of the actor. Mahesh Babu shared the mirror selfie with daughter Sitara stating that he is trying to find their reflections and at the same time he is also trying to master the mirror selfie alongside daughter Sitara. Now the father-daughter duo has been spending quality time at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the nationwide lockdown all the filming and production work has come to a complete standstill. The latest news reports suggest that the filmmakers can resume the shooting from June onwards. Some southern filmmakers have already begun work like dubbing for their films. Now, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor will be announcing his next venture along with south director Parasuram. The director is known for his film called Geetha Govindam which had Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Check out the post by Mahesh Babu:

The news reports also state that Mahesh Babu will be announcing his next film with Parasuram on the eve of his father Krishna's birthday on May 31. Although there is no official announcement made yet Telugu star, the fans are hoping to get an update about the Bharat Ane Nenu actor's upcoming project.

