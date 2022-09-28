Mahesh Babu’s mom Indira Devi no more: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and others attend last rites

Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others attended the last rites of Mahesh Babu's mom, Indira Devi .

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:36 PM IST  |  84.6K
Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu’s mom Indira Devi no more: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and others attend last rites

Mahesh Babu`s mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, 70, passed away on September 28 in the morning after a prolonged illness. Many Tollywood celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, directors Trivikram Srinivas and Siva Koratala among many others attended the last rites of Indira Devi at the superstar’s house in Hyderabad.

