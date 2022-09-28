Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi no more: Venkatesh, Trivikram, Siva Koratala arrive to offer condolences

Venkatesh Daggubati, Trivikram, Siva Koratala and Jeevitha were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived to pay last tribute to Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 28, 2022 11:10 AM IST  |  112.1K
Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi no more

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away today in Hyderabad. Venkatesh Daggubati, Trivikram, Siva Koratala and Jeevitha were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived to pay last tribute to the deceased. Earlier, veteran actor Krishna was captured by the shutterbugs as he arrived to play last respect to her. In addition to this, several Tollywood producers also reach to pay tribute to Indira Devi. According to the reports, she was not keeping well for the past few weeks and was being treated for the same at a private hospital. It is further reported that she was put on a ventilator for some time before she passed away.

Check out the pictures below:

