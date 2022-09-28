Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu's mother and veteran actor Krishna's wife, Indira Devi left for heavenly abode in Hyderabad today. Sharing the sad news, the family shared a statement that read, "Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi , the wife of Superstar Krishna and mother of Superstar Mahesh Babu passed away today morning. Today from 9.00AM, her body will be kept at the Padmalaya studio for people to visit & later the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan. #IndiraDevi (sic)."

Family members and friends have rushed to console Mahesh Babu and his father Krishna. Meanwhile, Indira Devi's mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for paying homage and her last rites will take place at Mahaprasthan today. According to the reports, Indira Devi was not keeping well for the past few weeks and was being treated for the same at a private hospital. It is further reported that she was put on a ventilator for some time before she passed away.