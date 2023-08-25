Mahesh Babu's old tweet about not doing Sukumar film goes viral as Allu Arjun wins National Award for Pushpa

There was a lot of online discourse that took place soon after the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced yesterday, August 25. This time around, the national awards were especially fruitful for Telugu cinema. Among all the awards that went to Telugu cinema, the one that is probably the most talked about is Allu Arjun’s win. With his historic win, Allu Arjun has become the first Telugu actor since the installation of the National Film Awards to win the coveted prize of Best Actor.

But it would be definitely of interest to fans that he was not the initial choice for his now-National Award-winning performance in Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise. On the contrary, Mahesh Babu was supposed to become the iconic Pushpa Raj. In retrospect, it is hard to imagine not just Mahesh Babu but any other actor playing the role of Pushpa Raj.

Mahesh Babu's tweet about not doing a Sukumar film is currently going viral on social media

It has long been reported that Pushpa: The Rise was initially offered to Mahesh Babu. Now that Allu Arjun has won the National Award for his performance in the film, fans have dug out an old tweet of Mahesh Babu. The actor mentioned in the tweet that his project with Sukumar is not taking off due to creative differences.

Mahesh Babu’s tweet read, "Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film." It also has to be stated that the project on which Sukumar and Mahesh Babu were initially set to collaborate was based on red sander smuggling.

Sukumar’s film with Mahesh Babu was not exactly similar to the film that he ended up making with Allu Arjun. Even though the background and setting are the same for both films, he himself stated that the story he had in mind for Mahesh Babu was different. "The story I narrated to Mahesh Babu was also based on red sander smuggling, but that was a while ago. Once I came out of the project, I wrote a different story. I wanted the character attitude," said Sukumar.

