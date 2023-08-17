Mahesh Babu's pet dog Pluto passes away; Namrata Shirodkar pens emotional note

Mahesh Babu has a beautiful family, wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Gautam and Sitara, and two pet dogs. The actor has now lost his family member, pet dog Pluto. This has been confirmed by Namrata, who took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note remembering him fondly.

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a few photos of their pet dog Pluto and penned a note. She wrote, "We will miss you Pluto in our hearts forever and always." Sitara also bid her goodbye to the fur ball and wrote on her Instagram, "ill miss u so much. u made it 7 years u beast."

However, unlike other celebrity pets, Mahesh Babu keeps his pets low-key. Although it is well known that he has two dogs, their names are unknown. Mahesh Babu is very fond of playing and cuddling with his pet dogs. In May last year, he shared a video of him playing with his pets. Sharing it, he had written: "My big boy turns 9. Awesome time!! #pawsomeparty."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

There have been quite many rumors about the film, from script changes to creative differences and more. According to reports, Pooja Hegde has backed out of the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary has replaced her. Sreeleela is reportedly the first female lead of the film. Cinematographer and fight masters Ram Lakshman have also been replaced. Manoj Paramahamsa reportedly replaced P S Vinod as the cinematographer of Guntur Kaaram. It is said that ended his 5-year relationship with the director and opted out of the film. However, an official announcement regarding any of this is not yet made.

