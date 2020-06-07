Mahesh Babu's PHOTO in an Army uniform from Sarileru Neekevvaru brings back memories of Major Ajay Krishna

The fans and followers of the southern star Mahesh Babu are delighted to see the actor in an Army officer's uniform. Check out the picture.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu, enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. A photo of Mahesh Babu in an Army uniform from the Anil Ravipudi film, Sarileru Neekevvaru will surely bring back memories of the actor essay the role of Major Ajay Krishna on the silver screen. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru proved to be a mega blockbuster film, and received tremendous response from the fans as well as the film audiences. The Anil Ravipudi directorial had Mahesh Babu and south siren Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The gorgeous diva, Rashmika Mandanna received a lot of appreciation for her stellar performance in the Mahesh Babu starrer. The film also featured well known south actress Vijayashanti in a key role. The film also featured actors like Prakash Raj and Ganesh Babu. The photo of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu alongside co-star Rajendra Prasad. The Telugu actor Mahesh Babu announced his next film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata with south director Parasuram. The filmmaker is known for his superhit drama called Geetha Govindam starring Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Check out Mahesh Babu's photo

The fans and followers of the southern star Mahesh Babu are delighted to see the actor in an Army officer's uniform. The actor is currently enjoying his time at home with is family and kids, amid the nationwide lockdown. The actor has been sharing candid photos and videos of his daily activities at home on his Instagram account. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared many throwback videos and pictures on Instagram.

