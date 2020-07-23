Mahesh Babu's photo from Sarileru Neekevvaru with Vijayashanti will bring back fond memories from the film

  1. Home
The south star Mahesh Babu shared screen space with actress Vijayashanti in the Anil Ravipudi directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru. This still from the blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru brings back fond memories of the film which had the Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead.
The Telugu star Mahesh Babu played the lead role in super hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The south star Mahesh Babu shared screen space with actress Vijayashanti in the Anil Ravipudi directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru. The still from the mega blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru brings back fond memories of the film which had the Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru helmed by Anil Ravipudi also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The southern drama, Sarileru Neekevvaru featured, Mahesh Babu in the lead. The character essayed by the Telugu actor was called Major Ajay Krishna. The film proved to be a smashing success at the box office. The fans and followers of Mahesh Babu, gave the Anil Ravipudi film a thundering response at the box office. The film was a massive success and the fans loved Mahesh Babu. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen at the lead actor, in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by southern director Parasuram.

The director is known for his film called Geetha Govindam. This film had Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata helmed by south director Parasuram is among the highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry.

