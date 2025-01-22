Mahesh Babu’s popular track Kurchi Madathapetti goes viral in Nepal, fans take to streets grooving to its beats

Mahesh Babu enjoys an insane fan following across the country. In fact, his unmatched fandom extends to various countries, as people love him for his craft on screen as well as his charismatic personality. The actor, who is currently in the news for his next film with SS Rajamouli, has garnered even more attention now, as one of his songs has created a frenzy in Nepal.

Lately, social media has been flooded with glimpses of a massive fan gathering in the neighboring country of Nepal. It appears that fans organized a flash mob, where they can be seen matching steps to the popular track Kurchi Madathapetti from his 2024 hit film Guntur Kaaram.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, besides Mahesh Babu, the song Kurchi Madathapetti also features Sreeleela. The duo can be seen performing energetic dance steps to a tune composed by none other than Thaman S.

The song gained momentum with audiences soon after its first lyrical release in December 2023, and it went on to create a frenzy even months after the theatrical release of Guntur Kaaram.

What’s more impressive is the fact that the song not only featured in the number one spot on the Billboard Songs chart but also retained its position for eight consecutive weeks.

Coming to the vocals, the song has been sung by Sahiti Changanti and Sri Krishna. Mahesh Babu himself lent his voice to a specific part of the song, which forms the hook step and catchphrase of the track.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Kurchi Madathapetti became the fastest song to cross the 300-million milestone mark in terms of views.

ALSO READ: Did you know NOT Prabhas but Ram Charan was supposed to do the movie Darling?