Mahesh Babu's priceless moments with his superstar father Krishna; Sister Majula pens an emotional note

Her post was accompanied by the following nostalgic note, "This was exactly 1 month back, on my birthday. Every day without you has been hard Nana, but on this day especially I can’t help but think how much I wish you were with me. I will cherish this Birthday all my life." The family also had to bid goodbye to Ramesh Babu, and Indira Devi in 2022.

Mahesh Babu lost his father and Telugu superstar, Krishna, on 15th November this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. Remembering some fond memories of the late Tollywood star, his daughter and Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni took to Twitter and dropped some throwback photographs from her birthday festivities this year.

Mahesh Babu enjoys homemade food with friends

As you might already know Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy working on director Trivikram for his next tentatively titled SSMB28. The star and his better half Namrata recently got together with the filmmaker and music composer S Thaman for a fun afternoon with friends and food. Sharing some photos from the get-together on her Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Little moments in my big city of dreams...Thanks my Shazia for the best homemade meal!! #Mumbai #Friends #HomeFood."

SSMB28

For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram earlier created box office tsunamis with movies like Athadu and Khaleja. They are collaborating after a long gap of 12 years. The Spyder star will be sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde, with whom he was previously seen in the 2019 action drama, Maharshi.

Bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, ace musician S Thaman has scored the tunes for SSMB28. PS Vinod is head of the cinematography department.

