Mahesh Babu’s rugged look draws attention as he poses for a rare family picture with siblings for his sister Manjula’s birthday

Mahesh Babu is one such star who prefers to keep his personal life low-key. The actor was recently spotted joining his extended family members and posing for a rare picture with his three sisters, Priyadarshini, Manjula, and Padmavathi.

Recently, Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni celebrated her birthday with an intimate get-together with her family members. She dropped a picture on her Instagram account that featured all her near and dear ones, including her brother Mahesh Babu, who graced it along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Check out the picture here:

Manjula captioned the post as, “Still feeling the birthday love! Here’s another favorite moment from my special day—grateful for all the joy, laughter, and love. Cheers to making more memories!”

Well, what grabbed attention was the fact that it was a rare moment where Mahesh Babu was captured with all three of his sisters. The actor wore a cap as he flaunted a bearded look for his anticipated project with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Besides him, we could also spot Mahesh’s brother-in-law Sudheer Babu attending the gathering. Moreover, the Guntur Kaaram star’s nephew Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni, who is all set to make his debut in films, was also a part of Manjula Ghattamaneni’s birthday celebration.

Well, apart from Mahesh himself, his wife Namrata Shirodkar also shares a beautiful bond with all his three sisters.

For instance, back on October 7, the former actress had shared a picture of all three of her sisters-in-law, as she posed along with them. Namrata then penned a heartfelt birthday note for her youngest sister-in-law Priyadarshini, who is married to actor Sudheer Babu.

On his work front, Mahesh Babu has been drawing attention for his next project under the award-winning director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. The makers and the actor himself seem to have been tight-lipped when it comes to divulging any updates on the project.

However, from the frequent pictures of Mahesh attending several events off lately have dropped hints that he may be pulling off a completely rugged look for this movie.

Besides that, Mahesh also lent his voice to bring alive the iconic character of Mufasa as he dubbed the Telugu version of the Walt Disney film. It is considered one of the biggest feats in the entire career of the star.

