Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru completes 50 day run; Superstar thanks fans & team with a heartwarming note

Sarileru Neekevvaru has successfully completed 50-day run at the ticket windows and Mahesh Babu is over the moon. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming note as he thanked everyone.

Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Nekevvaru hit the big screens in January and it received a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the story of the film revolves around Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna, played by Mahesh Babu. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanthi in important roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru has successfully completed 50-day run at the ticket windows and Mahesh Babu is over the moon. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming note as he thanked everyone for the support.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “50 Days of #SarileruNeekevvaru. A BIGGG hug to my director @anilravipudi & my producer #AnilSunkara for giving me this BLOCKBUSTER Thanks to my entire team, without whom this wouldn't have been possible! Extremely overwhelmed by the incredible response #SarileruNeekevvaru has received.. Thanking all my fans for their invaluable support.. truly a magical moment to cherish.” Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

Check out Mahesh Babu’s Instagram post as Sarileru Neekevvaru completed 50-day run:

Sarileru Nekevvaru is jointly produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

Meanwhile, for his next film, Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with director Vamshi Paidipally which will be the actor’s 27th project. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Credits :Instagram

Read More