Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata music rights sold for THIS whopping price; Highest Telugu film till date

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film is reportedly based on themes of banking scams that took place in the country. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently one of the most talked about and awaited films of Tollywood. Every single photo, pre-look, title video created a new record and now this film has created another new record. Sarkaru Vaari Paata creates a record with its music rights.

The music rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been acquired by Saregama at a whopping price. The audio rights have sold for the whopping price of Rs 4.5 crores. According to reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has created a new record as this is the only Telugu movie till date, where the music rights have been shelled out at such a whopping price.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata confirmed the same by sharing a post on Twitter, “The Chartbuster combo of Super star Mahesh Babu and Music director Thaman, SarkaruVaariPaata Audio Rights bagged by renowned audio label Saregama South."

The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are all set to release the first look of Mahesh Babu today at 4 PM. Fans are eagerly waiting for this big update and are already trending the social media platforms.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer with a strong message. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady of the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.