Mahesh Babu's 'Saturday Sizzle' is intense workout with squats, swings and run'; Asks how many sets can you do?

Mahesh Babu is a hardcore fitness freak. Weekend or holiday, nothing can stop him from sweating it at the gym and the results are very endearing as well. The actor is 48 years old and is redefining fitness and how. Now, he shared a glimpse of his 'Saturday Sizzle' at the gym and it sets all the goals and inspiration you need.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a video of his intense workout at the gym. He also revealed his workout routine and that includes doing hardcore sets. In the video, he is seen performing squats, kettlebell swings and treadmill runs. The actor is known for his famous running style and has many fans for that as well.

The actor has just taken the internet by fire with his workout video. With major fitness inspiration, he proves why he is known as the Greek God of Tollywood. The video went viral in minutes with likes and comments. Several fans took to the comment section and wrote, 'That running style has still not changed', 'No one can match him', 'Tom Cruise' and etc.

Even his wife Namrata Shirodkar also couldn't resist but drop a comment on his workout video. She filled the post with a 'fire emojis' and we couldn't agree any less.

Mahesh Babu's 'Saturday Sizzle' is all about sweating it hard. Watch video

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has finally resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram Srinivas. The shoot resumed after a long while after a lot of hurdles. There have been quite many rumors about the film, from script changes, to creative differences and more. According to reports, Pooja Hegde and S Thaman are out of the film as the female lead and music composer. While it is not officially announced, reports certainly claim so.

It is further reported that Meenakshi Chaudhary has replaced Pooja Hegde in the film. She will be seen in the role of Sreleela. And the young sensation has taken over as the female lead of the film. An official confirmation regarding this is awaited. The film will release in theatres on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

After this, he will commence work for his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. According to sources close to the development, Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman

