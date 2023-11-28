Mahesh Babu's signature Pokiri step steals the show at Animal pre-release event; VIDEO

The Animal pre-release event, held in Hyderabad yesterday, captivated audiences with its vibrant energy. The event featured the stellar cast of the flick, which included Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The pre-release event was graced by chief guests Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. As Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol took the stage, they injected a dose of fun and camaraderie into the event, creating a joyful atmosphere for everyone present.

The anchor requested Anil Kapoor to showcase his dance moves to a song from any movie. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor repeatedly expressed his desire to dance to a Mahesh Babu song and even called upon Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu to join him on stage.

Despite Mahesh Babu's initial hesitation and reluctance, Anil Kapoor persistently encouraged him to join them. The senior actor declared, "I am senior to you, you can't say no. Ranbir, you can't say no."

Subsequently, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu joined Anil and Bobby on stage. However, Mahesh Babu, still hesitant, recreated his iconic step from the movie Pokiri to the song Dole Dole while Anil Kapoor grooved to the song. Despite his shyness, Mahesh Babu maintained his composure on stage and eventually hugged Anil Kapoor before leaving the stage.

Pokiri, an action thriller film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was released in 2006. Produced by Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sayaji Shinde.

The film follows Krishna, a police officer who disguises himself as a thug and infiltrates the mafia to eradicate the underworld. Amidst his mission, he falls in love with Shruti, an aerobics teacher. The songs from the film Pokiri remain all-time hits in the Telugu film industry.

Mahesh Babu's next cinematic venture is the highly anticipated Guntur Kaaram, helmed by the esteemed Trivikram Srinivas. The star-studded cast also features Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

In another exciting development, Mahesh Babu is reportedly in discussions with the legendary SS Rajamouli for a potential collaboration. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates from this highly anticipated film of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

