Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula makes revelations about her past and how she tackled with mental issues

Recently, Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni opened up about how she tackled with mental issues at a very young age.

A lot of celebs in the past have opened up about going through depression at some stage of their life. Recently, Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni opened up about how she tackled with mental issues at a very young age. She also revealed about giving up her dream to become an actor because of her family and friends. As she launched her own YouTube channel, Manjula shared the first video of herself talking about her journey. In the video, Manjula reveals how she fulfilled the dreams using the power of meditation and the big picture of her life.

In the video, she says, "I had a dream of becoming an actor. Fans of my dad, Krishna, didn’t want me to act in films as they couldn't accept me romancing other heroes on screen. Not just the fans but also my own family members, relatives, and society. No one was ready to accept my dreams. I felt victimised.”

Speaking about mental issues, Manjula revealed, "I have dedicated more than 30 years of my life to personal development and 20 years to practise meditation. It made me strong, both mentally and physically. With all the information I have gathered on my journey of self-discovery, I am here to help out my fans as a guide and mentor."

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's sisters to KGF star Yash's sister: South celebs and their lesser known siblings

Manjula Ghattamaneni is a producer herself and is married to actor Sanjay Swaroop.

The superstar has three sisters Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Priyadarshini and elder brother, Ramesh Babu.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×