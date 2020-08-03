  • facebook
Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula recalls fond memories & shares throwback pics with her brothers on Raksha Bandhan

Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni recalled the best memories spent with her brothers as she wished them on rakhi. Check out photos below.
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni took to twitter and shared a few throwback photos with her brothers. Manjula also recalled the fond memories with them as she wished them on rakhi. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Some bonds are really precious, and the best of those are what we shared as siblings....We fought, we shared and we loved one another. What a beautiful time it was and a feeling it is to have grown up together with you all. More love, A happy Raksha Bandhan to you my brothers." 

Mahesh Babu has three sisters Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Priyadarshini and elder brother, Ramesh Babu. Manjula Ghattamaneni is a producer herself and is married to actor Sanjay Swaroop. His brother Ramesh quit acting in 1997. To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, the superstar also shared photos of his kids Gautam and Sitara. Sharing an adorable photo of them, he wrote, “Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!! #HappyRakshaBandhan ‪Stay home stay safe”.

‪Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!!  #HappyRakshaBandhan‬ ‪Stay home stay safe ‬

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the Parasuram directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. The first look of the film has already set high expectations. 

Credits :Twitter

