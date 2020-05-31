Mahesh Babu's sisters to KGF star Yash's sister: South celebs and their lesser known siblings

From Mahesh Babu's three sisters and a brother to Dulquer Salmaan's sister Kutty Surumi, here's a look at 5 South Indian celebs and their lesser-known siblings.

Our favourite South Indian celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati among others have earned stardom, fame and success. However, they also have siblings who not a part of the glamour world. They may not be in the limelight but are always there for each other in support and are close to their celebrity sibling. From Mahesh Babu's three sisters and a brother to Dulquer Salmaan's sister Kutty Surumi and KGF star Yash's sister Nandini, here's a look at 5 South Indian celebs and their lesser-known siblings.

Mahesh Babu with sister Manjula.

Yash and his sister Nandini: Yash might share pictures of himself with his sister only during occasions but they share a special bond. Last year, the actor shared a picture of him with his sister Nandini on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The caption read - "You have nothing to worry when Rocky is there n I have nothing to worry when your Rakhi is there... HAPPY RAKSHABANDHANA and a very HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to all. Jai Hind."

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan: Sai Pallavi has made her place in the film industry and is winning hearts of the audience with her strong roles in the films. Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan is also well known among the film fraternity. Pooja Kannan made her acting debut with a Tamil short film titled Kaara, which was released on YouTube in 2018. Pooja and Sai Pallavi shared a special bond and are setting major sibling goals with their adorable photos on social media.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi and Pooja Kannan's 6 photos prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world

Rana Daggubati's sister Malavika Daggubati: Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is bit popular and is spotted at the events. However, his sister Malavika usually stays away from media glares. Born to Tollywood film producer Suresh, the three siblings are fond of each other. In fact, Malavika was the first to know about Rana's girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. Malavika Daggubati is married to businessman Bharath Krishna Rao.

Dulquer Salmaan sister Kutty Surumi: Dulquer Salmaan has an elder sister, Kutty Surumi who is away from the limelight and is spotted on during family gatherings. "I have some amusing memories about my elder sister. I was the trouble-maker always. I was too thin whereas my sister was a bit chubby. I would keep provoking her till she started beating me. I would shield myself with my bare hands. Since I was too skinny and bony, it was she who got hurt actually. When she cried, I would keep quiet as if I were innocent,’ said Dulquer revealed about his memory with sister during his visit on a comedy show ‘Son of Abish’ hosted by Abish Mathew.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×