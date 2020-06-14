Mahesh Babu's sleek avatar from AR Murugadoss film Spyder will still give you goosebumps

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is winning hearts with the still from Spyder. The film which was helmed by Darbar director AR Murugadoss, saw Mahesh Babu essaying the role of an intelligence officer.

The still from the south flick Spyder featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu is winning hearts of the fans and followers of the actor. The film which was helmed by Darbar director AR Murugadoss, saw Mahesh Babu essaying the role of an intelligence officer. The lead character of Spyder played by Mahesh Babu goes on to develop a software which will help the needy people in real time. The Telugu star Mahesh Babu's sleek avatar from the still of Spyder will give you goosebumps. On the work front, Mahesh Babu delivered a massive hit in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film was helmed by ace south film director Anil Ravipudi. The superhit drama, Sarileru Neekevvaru featured Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. The Anil Ravipudi directorial featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The chemistry between the lead actors was very impressive. The film proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office and fans loved every aspect of the Mahesh Babu starrer. The southern actor will be playing the lead in the upcoming film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The film will be helmed by the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The first look poster of the film was unveiled on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday. Mahesh Babu's look from the poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees him in a rugged look. Mahesh Babu is sporting a tattoo of a one rupee coin and an ear piercing.

