Mahesh Babu's son Gautam pulls off his first theater play; Namrata is a proud mama as she shares video

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni pulled off his first theater production and is a stunner just like his dad. The young boy, who is in high school did a play on the popular Hollywood film Frozen. Namrata is a proud mama as she shared a video of Gautam's play and revealed it was wholesome to watch.

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a video of Gautam's first play. She showered love on her boy and wrote, "He's not the love expert but he has friends who are. GG's first theater production at high school... and he pulled it off in style!! Not to mention Frozen's a family favourite.. so this was just so wholesome to watch Can't wait to see more of this my boy.. so so proud of you @gautamghattamaneni Love you so so much."