Mahesh Babu's son Gautam pulls off his first theater play; Namrata is a proud mama as she shares video
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni pulled off his first theater production in School. Fans heap praises on him and call him the 'next superstar'.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni pulled off his first theater production and is a stunner just like his dad. The young boy, who is in high school did a play on the popular Hollywood film Frozen. Namrata is a proud mama as she shared a video of Gautam's play and revealed it was wholesome to watch.
Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a video of Gautam's first play. She showered love on her boy and wrote, "He's not the love expert but he has friends who are. GG's first theater production at high school... and he pulled it off in style!! Not to mention Frozen's a family favourite.. so this was just so wholesome to watch Can't wait to see more of this my boy.. so so proud of you @gautamghattamaneni Love you so so much."
The video of Gautam is receiving numerous likes and comments on Instagram. Mahesh Babu's fans are calling him the 'next superstar' and 'Prince in the making'. Fans always find a reflection of Mahesh Babu in the young boy. Gautam passed his 10th standard with flying colours last year and is currently in high school.
Take a look at Namrata's post and Gautam's theatre play here:
Gautam is like his dad, not just in looks but in personality too. The 16-year boy has got the most charismatic smile and eyes like the superstar. And height needs no mention I guess, Gautam is giving tough competition to Mahesh in that as he is neck to neck with him.
Family mourns Krishna's demise
Meanwhile, the Ghattamaneni family is coping with hard times as they recently lost Superstar Krishna. On the 11th day of his demise, the Spyder actor, his better half, Namrata Shirodkar, his kids, and the rest of the Ghattamaneni family were seen attending the Pedda Karma Ceremony, on 27th November. According to the sources, it is learned that almost 32 items of food were served during the event.