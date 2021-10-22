Mahesh Babu's 'Spain Diaries' with fam is absolutely beautiful; See Video

Mahesh Babu is one such actor who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Not only in India but the actor has fans skip their heartbeat even in Spain. Mahesh recently jetted off to Spain to shoot for his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh. The actor’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam, Sitara have also accompanied the actor for their holiday. Mahesh took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him and his family taking a tour around the city.

In the video, we can see Mahesh Babu visiting the famous spot in Spain, Sagrada Familia. He is accompanied by his kids. The video gives us a glimpse of Sagrada Familia and indeed it looks lovely. We can see Mahesh walking in between both his kids and then his kids pose in front of Sagrada Familia as Mahesh clicks their picture. Sharing this video, Mahesh wrote, “Awestruck by the beauty and the complexity of this structure!! Sagrada Família... a masterpiece, genius design.”

For a few days, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet. Fans have not been missing even a single chance to get a picture clicked with their favourite stars after spotting them in Spain.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainments. The much-awaited film is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Trivikram Srinivas for the actor's 28th film. The makers have zeroed in on Meenakshi Chowdhary to play one of the female leads in the movie.

