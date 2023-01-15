Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28: From Star cast to trivia – 5 things to know about the project

Mahesh Babu , the Telugu superstar is set to reunite with renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the third time, for his much-awaited 28th outing in the Telugu film industry. The movie, which has been tentatively titled SSMB 28, is touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer and is currently in the final stages of its shooting. The Mahesh Babu starrer was originally supposed to hit the theatres in the Summer of 2022. However, the project was delayed for over a year due to various reasons.

As per the latest updates, the post-theatrical streaming rights of SSMB 28 have been bagged by the OTT giant Netflix. The exciting update was announced by Netflix India through their official Twitter handle, on January 14, Saturday. "Penu thuphaanu thalonchaina choodaataniki memu ready. Meeru? #SSMB28 is coming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release!" reads Netflix India's post. If the reports are to be believed, the OTT giant has bagged the post-theatrical rights of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's film for a record prize.

From Star cast to trivia – Here are the 5 things to know about Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas's ambitious project...

1. SSMB 28 star cast

The highly anticipated project marks Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas's third collaboration, after the massive success of the 2005-released Athadu and 2010 film Khaleja. The much-awaited project features popular actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Thus, the untitled project marks Pooja's reunion with the superstar, with whom she shared the screen in the 2019-released blockbuster Maharshi. Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon is also said to be playing a key role in the much-awaited film.

2. The technical crew

Director Trivikram Srinivas himself has penned the story and screenplay for SSMB 28, which is touted to be a mass entertainer. Senior cinematographer PS Vinod is the director of photography. S Thaman has composed the songs and original score for the highly anticipated project. Navin Nooli handles the editing. Anbu-Arivu, the famous action choreographers who are best known for their exceptional work in the 2022-released blockbuster film Vikram, are handling the stunt choreography.