Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 2nd sched, Jr NTR'S NTR30 shoot, Gautham-Manjima's love post: South Newswrap, October 31

The South film industry keeps buzzing with new updates every day, and today too, many exciting updates were announced. From Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 second schedule to Mammootty starrer Christopher's release date to Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan making their relationship official, a lot of announcements were made today.

We bring to you some exciting updates from the world of South Entertainment. Take a look. SSMB28 second schedule to commence soon After the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, superstar Mahesh Babu has collaborated with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the highly-awaited drama tentatively called SSMB28. After the first schedule of the movie was over, reports started doing rounds that the movie has been shelved as Mahesh Babu is not happy about the output. Putting these rumors to rest, producer Naga Vamsi tweeted “The second schedule of our most awaited action extravaganza SSMB 28 will begin soon. Many more exciting updates will be unveiled in the upcoming days. Stay tuned!” Pooja Hegde has been paired opposite Mahesh Babu in the movie backed by Haarika & Haasine Creations.

NTR30 shelved? Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva's upcoming film NTR30 has made headlines once again. With no update about the film for a long time, #WeDemandNTR30Update started trending on social media. Adhering to the demand, the makers have shared an update on the film.The PR team revealed that director Koratala Siva, DOP Rathnavelu, and Production Designer Sabu Cyril have amped up the pre-production work of NTR30 on a massive scale and the shoot of the film is expected to commence soon.

Mammootty's Christopher release date After Rorschach, Mammootty will be headlining director B. Unnikrishnan's action thriller, Christopher. As the fans await the announcement of the film's release date, the makers penned a tweet to clear the air. They wrote, "Lots of speculations doing rounds about the Release Dates of #Christopher ALL RUMOURS Any official communication regarding the movie will be made through the official social media handles of @mammukka & Christopher". Jr NTR Honors late Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy Late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar will be awarded the Karnataka Ratna during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations tomorrow on 1st November. RRR star Jr NTR, who will also be attending the event, has already arrived in Bengaluru. The actor's latest picture has also made it to Twitter. Jr NTR poses in a white shirt and black trousers in his most recent picture.For the unversed, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year after suffering a massive heart attack.

EXCLUSIVE: Project K set for a Summer 2024 release Nag Ashwin directorial Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most anticipated films at the moment. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film is gearing up for a Summer 2024 release. A source close to the development revealed, “Project K shoot is expected to be completed by end of this year / early 2023 and then, Nag Ashwin and his entire team will sit down on the post-production. It’s a high-on VFX film, as the entire drama unfolds in the futuristic timeline. The team has created a fictional conflict of World War 3 in the film, and despite being a VFX-heavy team, the core USP of the film lies in the drama and emotions. They will take almost a year for post-production and VFX work and bring the film to the cinema halls in Summer 2024." Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan make their relationship official Putting an end to all the speculations, Gautham Karthik has finally confirmed his relationship with actress Manjima Mohan. He posted a few love-filled photographs with his ladylove on Instagram and wrote, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc..." The two are believed to have started their love journey on the sets of their 2019 film, Devarattam.

Kajal Aggarwal's Ghosty teaser The teaser of Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming film Ghosty was released today. The film features the Hey Sinamika actress as a Ghost that makes people's voices sound like a baby. The drama looks like a complete family entertainer. The makers plan to release the movie by November this year and an official release date is expected to be announced soon.