Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 gets a NEW release date; Gears up for Sankranti 2024

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' untitled film, SSMB28 is all set to release during Sankranti 2024. Yes, superstar Mahesh Babu will be seen in an all-new mass avatar with SSMB28 on the 13th of January 2024. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up after 12 years. The new poster of SSMB28 sees Mahesh Babu in an intense avatar. He's got both, style and swag. The upcoming film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Anbu-Arivu, the famous action choreographer duo is handling the stunt choreography. S Thaman has composed music for the highly anticipated project. The post-theatrical streaming rights of SSMB 28 have been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount.

SSMB28 Release Date

One can see in the poster above, red chillies are all over in air as Mahesh Babu arrives in style. Some of Mahesh Babu’s best films - Okkadu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu - released during the Sankranthi festival and now, the makers of SSMB28 promise another memorable outing.

PS Vinod is the cinematographer, AS Prakash art director and Navin Nooli is the editor. Other details about the film and its team will be out soon.

"t’s gonna be incredible. 13th January. See you in the theatres," wrote Pooja Hegde as she shared a new release date announcement poster of her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu.

SMB29

Mahesh Babu has also joined hands with mega director, SS Rajamouli for a new project, tentatively called SSMB29. MB's first Pan-Indian film, SSMB 29 will be a globe-trotting adventure.

