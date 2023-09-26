Mahesh Babu's stylish transformation ignites hearts; Check out his new look

Mahesh Babu is inarguably one of the most beloved actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has also been unanimously lauded for his looks. Not just the fans, but his colleagues have also raved about him being good-looking. A recent picture of Mahesh Babu donning a new hairstyle has been winning over the Internet. Soon after the pictures went viral, fans could not stop raving about the Dookudu actor.

The viral picture of Mahesh’s was posted by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The latter shared a mirror selfie with Mahesh on his Instagram account, along with the caption, ‘Superstar Mahesh Babu @urstrulymahesh. Baal Talks’ He also tagged Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, in the said post.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shares a picture with Mahesh Babu on his Instagram handle

Reactions to Mahesh Babu's new look

As is always the case, Mahesh Babu’s fans did not wait a second to flood the comment section of the post. Needless to say, they were delighted to see their favorite in a new and different look. Most netizens approved of the hairstyle and lauded the actor for pulling off any look. Also, several comments were directed towards wishing the actor the very best for the success of Guntur Kaaram. Few other users even termed his new look a blockbuster.

On the professional front

Mahesh Babu has Guntur Kaaram coming up next. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film is expected to be a game-changer for Mahesh. The film boasts an ensemble cast including the likes of Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna. It is evident from the cast list that Guntur Kaaram will possess a mix of rising stars and proven veterans. The casting for the film has had its share of ups and downs, and hopefully, all the changes made in the casting will prove to be in favor of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is reportedly set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for the very first time. Even though both of them rank among the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, it is hard to believe that they haven’t collaborated as of yet. Therefore, the speculation surrounding SSMB29 is particularly high as of now. We will have to wait for some official confirmation to confirm further details on this collaboration.

