Mahesh Babu's before swimming moment with son Gautam is super cute; Sitara feels left out in the conversation

Namrata Shirodkar has shared another cute picture of Mahesh Babu and Gautam sharing a hearty moment before their swimming time. However, one just can't miss little Sitara's excited look in the picture.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the coolest dad in the town. He is making the most of the quarantine time by spending time with his children. From playing indoor games to watching movies together, Mahesh Babu is setting major goals as a father and is making sure his kids are happy around and occupied even during the quarantine period. Well, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has been treating us some beautiful pictures of the superstar with his kids. She has shared another super cute picture of Mahesh Babu and Gautam sharing a laughter moment before their swimming time. However, one just can't miss little Sitara's excited look in the picture.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Someone’s feeling left out in the conversation!! #swimtime." It is one of the best moments of the trio and we are totally curious to know what the conversation was all about. Earlier, Mahesh Babu shared a video of him checking his height with his 13-year-old son Gautam. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Height check!! He’s tall #LockdownShenanigans (sic)."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is yet to make an official announcement about his next film. Reportedly, he will be teaming up with SS Rajamouli, however, there is no official word on it yet. The superstar will collaborate with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The director recently in an interview confirmed that he wrote the script for the superstar while shooting for a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Credits :Instagram

