Mahesh Babu's throwback PHOTO with Chiranjeevi is winning hearts as it makes the fans nostalgic

The throwback photo featuring Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and megastar Chiranjeevi has left many fans nostalgic. The throwback photo sees Mahesh Babu and south superstar Chiranjeevi in a happy mood. The fans are hoping the two southern stars collaborate for a film in the future. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by well-known south director Parasuram. The southern director is known for his super hit film called Geetha Govindam. The southern drama featured Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The southern megastar Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead in the upcoming film titled Acharya. The southern flick is helmed by Koratala Siva. The news reports about the much-awaited drama Acharya also state that the actor cum producer Ram Charan in a guest appearance. The role of the RRR actor is still not known. But, the actor cum producer Ram Charan is reportedly expected to play an exciting character. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram is expected to feature the lead actor in a intense role.

The makers of the Parasuram directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had previously released the first look poster of the film on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. Mahesh Babu is seen with a one-rupee tattoo and an ear piercing.

