  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu's throwback PHOTO in a cool and casual avatar will give his fans major fashion goals

In the throwback photo, Mahesh Babu is seen in a cool and casual look. The Telugu actor is seen donning a black coloured t-shirt.
15264 reads Mumbai
Mahesh babu,SouthMahesh Babu's throwback PHOTO in a cool and casual avatar will give his fans major fashion goals

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry. In the throwback photo, Mahesh Babu is seen in a cool and casual look. The Telugu actor is seen donning a black coloured t-shirt. The fans of the southern actor surely are getting some major fashion goals from the actor's dapper look. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming drama called, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace southern director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film, Geetha Govindam.

The southern star, Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his recent success, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was a mega blockbuster. The south flick was helmed by well-known south director Anil Ravipudi. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the south siren, Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru featured the Telugu actor Mahesh Babu as an Army officer, named Major Ajay Krishna.

Check out the photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Sunday

A post shared by MAHESH BABU FAN PAGE (@mahesh_babu_devotee) on

The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the film. The fans of the south star Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will feature Mahesh Babu in a challenging role. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released the first look of the film some time back. The first look poster of the film sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu looks dapper in an all black avatar in the still and brings back fond memories of Srimanthudu)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement