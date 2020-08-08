Mahesh Babu's throwback PHOTO in a cool and casual avatar will give his fans major fashion goals

In the throwback photo, Mahesh Babu is seen in a cool and casual look. The Telugu actor is seen donning a black coloured t-shirt.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry. In the throwback photo, Mahesh Babu is seen in a cool and casual look. The Telugu actor is seen donning a black coloured t-shirt. The fans of the southern actor surely are getting some major fashion goals from the actor's dapper look. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming drama called, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace southern director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film, Geetha Govindam.

The southern star, Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his recent success, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was a mega blockbuster. The south flick was helmed by well-known south director Anil Ravipudi. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the south siren, Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru featured the Telugu actor Mahesh Babu as an Army officer, named Major Ajay Krishna.

The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the film. The fans of the south star Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will feature Mahesh Babu in a challenging role. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released the first look of the film some time back. The first look poster of the film sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look.

