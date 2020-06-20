  1. Home
Mahesh Babu's throwback PHOTO with daughter Sitara on her sixth birthday will melt your hearts

The south star Mahesh Babu is known to be a true family man. In this throwback picture, Mahesh Babu is seen in a happy mood with daughter Sitara on her 6th birthday.
The Telugu star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following among the fans and film audiences. The actor is also known to be a true family man. In this throwback picture, Mahesh Babu is seen with daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu wrote in his Instagram post, "Wishing my everything a very happy 6th. May you have all that you wish for and more, I love you Sita papa." The Telugu star is all smiles as he clicks a picture with is little daughter Sitara. On the work front, Mahesh Babu delivered a massive hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi.

The director is known for his film, titled F2: Fun and Frustration. The southern film, Sarileru Neekevvaru featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The fans and audience members loved the chemistry between the lead actors, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. The Spyder actor Mahesh Babu played the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The Army look on Mahesh Babu impressed his fans and followers immensely. The south actor will be seen as the lead in the upcoming south drama called Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Wishing my everything a very happy 6th May you have all that you wish for and more I love you Sita papa

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (urstrulymahesh) on

The latest buzz about the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is that Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh could play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is helmed by south director Parasuram. The director is known for his southern blockbuster film, Geetha Govindam which had Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

