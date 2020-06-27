Mahesh Babu's throwback PHOTO with daughter Sitara & wife Namrata Shirodkar is all things adorable

The throwback photo sees the Telugu star along with his family on a vacation. Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara make for a perfect family picture.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is known to be a true family man along with being a massive star in the south film industry. In this throwback photo, the Bharat Ane Nenu star is seen on a vacation with his family. Mahesh Babu is all smiles as he is seen with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu is known to take timely breaks between his films and makes sure that he gives time to his family. The throwback photo sees Mahesh Babu along with his family on a vacation. Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara make for a perfect family picture in this throwback photo.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu, is basking in the glory of his recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru proved to be a blockbuster film on the box office. The fans and film audiences gave the Mahesh Babu starrer a massive response. The southern flick, featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The chemistry between the lead stars, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town.

Check out Mahesh Babu's photo

The film featured, the lead actor Mahesh Babu as an Army Officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. The Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor Mahesh Babu will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×