Mahesh Babu's throwback PHOTO with son Gautam is winning hearts as they give similar expressions

Mahesh Babu's throwback photo with son Gautam is all things adorable. The father and son are seen giving similar expressions and the fans are simply loving it.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is among the most beloved actors from the south film industry. The actor's throwback photo with son Gautam is all things adorable. The father son duo is seen with similar expressions and the fans are simply loving it. The throwback photo of the Pokiri actor Mahesh Babu with son Gautam is winning hearts across the actor's fans and followers. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his mega blockbuster film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi.

The director is known for his super hit drama, F2 - Fun and Frustration. The Telugu star Mahesh Babu will be seen as the lead star in the upcoming drama called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will be helmed by well-known south director Parasuram. The director is known for his film called Geetha Govindam starring Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The fans and followers of the Bharat Ane Nenu star are eagerly looking forward to the Mahesh Babu starrer titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will see Mahesh Babu in a challenging role.

Check out the photo

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had released the first look poster of the Parasuram film on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The lead actor is seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and ear piercing.

Credits :instagram

