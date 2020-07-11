Mahesh Babu's throwback picture with actor Sivakarthikeyan will surely leave the fans nostalgic

  1. Home
The fans and followers of Mahesh Babu and Sivakarthikeyan are more than delighted to see this throwback picture of the well-known stars from the south film industry.
The throwback photo of south stars Mahesh Babu and Sivakarthikeyan, will surely want the fans and film audiences to see the duo on the big screen in a film together. The picture sees both Mahesh Babu and Sivakarthikeyan in a happy mood as they pose together for the photo. The fans and followers of Mahesh Babu and Sivakarthikeyan are more than delighted to see this throwback picture of the well-known stars from the south film industry. On the work front Sivakarthikeyan has featured in films like Namma Veettu Pillai, Hero, Seema Raja and Seema Raja.

The actor is expected to feature in some interesting films in the coming future. Meanwhile, the Telugu star Mahesh Babu will be starring in a film by Parasuram. The film is titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will have Mahesh Babu in the lead. The south actor is basking in the glory of his mega blockbuster film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his film, F2: Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh Daggubati. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, featured Mahesh Babu as the lead, in an Army Officer's character. The role essayed by the Telugu star was called Major Ajay Krishna.

Check out Mahesh Babu's photo with Sivakarthikeyan

The southern star Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the lead in the highly anticipated film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, helmed by ace south director Parasuram. Previously, the director delivered a massive hit in the form of Geetha Govindam which had Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

