Mahesh Babu's throwback picture with iconic cricketer Andy Roberts is winning hearts all the way

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu had shared a picture with legendary cricketer Andy Roberts on his Instagram account. This throwback photo of the Bharat Ane Nenu star with Andy Roberts is surely winning hearts of the fans and followers of the Telugu actor. The southern star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. On the work front, Mahesh Babu recently delivered a mega blockbuster in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south film director Anil Ravipudi. The super hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead of the south flick.

The Mahesh Babu starrer featured the lead actor in the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The southern star Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film titled Sarkari Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by the south director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film, Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The south siren, Keerthy Suresh could reportedly star in the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarkari Vaari Paata.

Check out Mahesh Babu's photo

The makers of the Parasuram directorial had unveiled the first look poster of Sarkari Vaari Paata on May 31 which marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The fans and followers of the Maharshi actor are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The first look poster of Sarkari Vaari Paata featured Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The actor was seen with a one rupee tattoo and an ear piercing.

