  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu's throwback picture with iconic cricketer Andy Roberts is winning hearts all the way

This throwback photo of the Bharat Ane Nenu star with Andy Roberts is surely winning hearts of the fans and followers of the Telugu actor.
2100 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu's throwback picture with iconic cricketer Andy Roberts is winning hearts all the wayMahesh Babu's throwback picture with iconic cricketer Andy Roberts is winning hearts all the way
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu had shared a picture with legendary cricketer Andy Roberts on his Instagram account. This throwback photo of the Bharat Ane Nenu star with Andy Roberts is surely winning hearts of the fans and followers of the Telugu actor. The southern star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. On the work front, Mahesh Babu recently delivered a mega blockbuster in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south film director Anil Ravipudi. The super hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead of the south flick.

The Mahesh Babu starrer featured the lead actor in the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The southern star Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film titled Sarkari Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by the south director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film, Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The south siren, Keerthy Suresh could reportedly star in the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarkari Vaari Paata.

Check out Mahesh Babu's photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the legend himself... Andy Roberts... huge fanboy moment

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

The makers of the Parasuram directorial had unveiled the first look poster of Sarkari Vaari Paata on May 31 which marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The fans and followers of the Maharshi actor are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The first look poster of Sarkari Vaari Paata featured Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The actor was seen with a one rupee tattoo and an ear piercing.

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement