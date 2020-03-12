Mahesh Babu's this unseen PHOTO of holding a baby in his arms is all things cute; Take a look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mahesh Babu's throwback picture with a little munchkin is surely the cutest thing you will see on the internet as of now. Check out the picture.

Mahesh Babu is considered to be one of the most popular celebrities of the South film industry who enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The superstar is known for his simplicity and good looks who can make the ladies fall head over heels for him! Mahesh Babu is happily married to the very beautiful Namrata Shirodkar and needless to say, the two of them dole out major relationship goals on social media from time to time.

In the midst of all this, we have recently come across a throwback picture of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor on social media that deserves all your attention. Mahesh Babu is seen holding a little baby in his arms which is probably the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. The superstar is seen wearing an all-white shirt and posing happily for the camera with the little munchkin his arms.

Mahesh Babu has already begun this year with a blast by giving a wonderful performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and others in significant roles. For the unversed, the actor plays the role of an Indian Army Major in the action-comedy which has been co-produced by Dil Raju and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has been declared a super hit upon its release into the theatres.

Credits :Instagram

