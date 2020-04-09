Mahesh Babu's UNSEEN throwback pic with daughter Sitara and wife Namrata is all about love

Namrata Shirodkar has decided to share one throwback picture every day and the very first is super adorable. The star wife shared an unseen picture of her with Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara.

Keeping things positive during the lockdown is the most important thing and celebrities are doing that to keep spirits high. Celebrities are going Live on social media and interacting with their fans while self-quarantined. Many are also sharing their workout videos and trying their hands at cooking. Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is one of the celebs who is trying her best to spread love and keep negativity away. Namrata has decided to share one throwback picture every day and the very first is super adorable. The star wife shared an unseen picture of her with Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Rummaging through my albums... Memory therapy for the soul! Just decided each one for each day to make me happier and look at life more positively in these trying times... Love makes our world go around... everyone who believes that photographs make you happy and heal your soul should give it a try! Stay home stay safe...Major throwback to when @urstrulymahesh was shooting for ONE in London... My son is missing in the picture wonder what he was up to."

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film starred Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. While there are a lot of reports about his upcoming film, the superstar is yet to make an official announcement on his next project.

